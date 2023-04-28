image003 (5).jpg

Gwinnett police said one man was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a restaurant on Indian Trail Lilburn Road on Friday night.

One man was killed and another was injured during a shooting at a restaurant on Indian Trail Lilburn Road in unincorporated Norcross on Friday night.

Gwinnett police said there are few details at this point about what led to the shooting, but detectives are looking for two suspects who ran away from the scene of the shooting.

