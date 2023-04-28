One man was killed and another was injured during a shooting at a restaurant on Indian Trail Lilburn Road in unincorporated Norcross on Friday night.
Gwinnett police said there are few details at this point about what led to the shooting, but detectives are looking for two suspects who ran away from the scene of the shooting.
Cpl. JC. Madiedo said officers responded just after 6 p.m. to a call about a person being shot at the restaurant located at 1300 Indian Trail Lilburn Road. A photo released by police showed crime scene tape around the entrance to Discover Wings.
The officers found two victims, one of whom was dead in the restaurant's doorway. The other victim had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
"At this time, very little is known about the victims and what took place," Madiedo said. "The investigation is ongoing."
The Crime Scene Unit collected evidence at the scene while detectives talked to witnesses and the K9 Unit and a police helicopter helped officers search the nearby area.
Anyone has any information about the shooting or the suspects identities or whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information which leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP230032704.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
