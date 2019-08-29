Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a tackle store in Buford earlier this month and stole an unspecified amount cash and cigarettes.
Officials said the man allegedly used a rock to break a class door at Nalleys II, which is located at 5671 Shadburn Ferry Road. The incident report states video footage from the store shows the man walking onto the property at about 2:15 a.m. and entering the store at about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 18. He was reportedly dropped off by someone driving a Ford Ranger, which circled the area before picking him back up after the man left the store. The incident report states video surveillance footage shows the man leaving the store at about 2:25 a.m.
The man is described as a tall, thin white male with short hair and a receding hairline. In the police report, the man is estimated to be about 6-feet tall and weigh about 170 pounds. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and boots at the time of the crime. The Ford Ranger is described as being an extended cab pickup truck with a broken rear side window that was covered with either plastic or cardboard. Police are hoping information from the public can help identify the man and the driver of the truck.
Anyone who has information about the crime is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward to tipsters whose information leads to someone being arrested and indicted in the case. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 19-075752.