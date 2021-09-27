Gwinnett County police are trying to identify the driver of an SUV who was involved a fatal hit-and-run accident on Stone Mountain Highway over the weekend.
Lawrenceville resident Michael Turner, 27, was heading west on Stone Mountain Highway, which is also known as U.S. Highway 78, at about 5 p.m. Saturday when a "large dark colored SUV" made a U-Turn in front of him. That caused Turner to lose control of his motorcycle, Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said.
"Turner attempted to avoid the collision, swerving, losing control and hitting a tree," Valle said. "The driver of the SUV stopped, exited his vehicle and approached the scene before returning to his vehicle and driving off. Turner died as of result of the injuries sustained during the accident."
The description of the SUV driver that police received is that he is a light-skinned Black male who had short black hair and appeared to be 5-feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 to 190 pounds and is between 30 and 40-years-old.
Anyone who has information about the accident is asked to the Gwinnett County Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-077583.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
