Gwinnett County police are looking for suspects who are accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in a neighborhood near Duluth last month.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said a surveillance camera at the Walmart on Jimmy Carter Boulevard recorded two men purchasing tools on March 2. Two people matching the description of the men at Walmart were then seen with at least two other suspects a few hours later, shortly after midnight, trying to steal a catalytic converter from a 2014 BMW 435i on Saint Andrews Drive.
The BMW's owner heard loud drilling noises outside his window and saw three people with tools around his vehicle, according to the police report. A white sedan that was running was next to the BMW as well.
The owner grabbed his handgun and fired at least 10 through a window at the suspects. The vehicle began to pull away from the house and two of the suspects who had allegedly been trying to steal the catalytic converter ran after it and got inside it. The third suspect ran toward another house in the neighborhood.
The BMW's owner then called 9–1–1.
When police arrived a the scene, they found a car jack, a drill and a handgun lying in the roadway. A metal cutting tool was found nearby as well.
Police also found a 2021 Honda Accord that matched the description of the vehicle that fled the scene abandoned at the intersection of Bugle Drive and Duluth Highway. The Accord had several bullet holes.
The tag on the Accord matched the registration for a different vehicle, however.
The suspects recorded buying tools at Walmart are described as Black men in their early 20s. One of them has a tattoo of a partial clock on the top of his left hand, and was wearing a black hoodie, shorts, socks and sliders on the day the theft occurred. The other suspect has tattoos on his right hand, and was wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, green sweatpants, gray socks and green Nike slides.
The suspects each face a felony charge of theft of regulated metal greater than $500.
Anyone who has information about the suspects identities and whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 678-442-5653 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 23-0016447.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.