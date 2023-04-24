Gwinnett County police are looking for suspects who are accused of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in a neighborhood near Duluth last month.

Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said a surveillance camera at the Walmart on Jimmy Carter Boulevard recorded two men purchasing tools on March 2. Two people matching the description of the men at Walmart were then seen with at least two other suspects a few hours later, shortly after midnight, trying to steal a catalytic converter from a 2014 BMW 435i on Saint Andrews Drive.

