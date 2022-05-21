Gwinnett County police are looking for two people who broke into a home in the Sugarloaf County Club community last month and stole a gun safe, and later tried unsuccessfully to break into another home in the neighborhood.
The theft occurred on April 18. The suspects broke a glass door on the rear side of the home, stole the 200-pound safe and loaded it into a black SUV or van that was parked nearby. Police said the make and model of the vehicle is currently unknown.
The suspects tried to break into another home that was near the first one 10 days later, but police said the homeowner was alerted by a home camera system and the suspects ran away as a result.
Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 220032931.
