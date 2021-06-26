Gwinnett County police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate two men accused of breaking into vehicles in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
The vehicle break-ins occurred on Bar Harbor Place, near Sweetwater Middle School, on June 16. Officers responded to a call about someone breaking into a vehicle on the street and surveillance footage showed the two men entering multiple unlocked vehicles on the street.
"Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to please come forward," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information."
One suspect is described as being between 5-foot, 8-inches and 5-foot, 11-inches in height and weighing about 170 pounds. The other suspect is described as being a light skin male whose age is roughly between 20 and 30 and who is between 5-foot, 7-inches and 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.
Anyone who has information about the suspects identities or location is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters should reference case No. 21-046715.
