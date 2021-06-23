Gwinnett County police are seeking the public's help to identify three men accused of robbing someone at gunpoint at a gas station near Doraville and Peachtree Corners last month.
Police were called to the Exxon located at 7066 Buford Highway shortly after 8:50 p.m. on May 31 on a report about the armed robbery. Information gathered in the investigation pointed to three Hispanic men allegedly being involved.
One of the men is described as being between 20 and 30, with a slim build and average height, black hair, a thin black beard and a goatee while another suspect is described as being between 30 and 40, tall with average build and "neatly trimmed" black hair. The third suspect is described as being between 20 and 30, short with an average built and closely trimmed black hair.
"Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the (males) to please come forward," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information."
Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-042352.
