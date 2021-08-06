Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who are accused of entering a home in the Lawrenceville area and demanding money and access to a safe at gunpoint last month.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said the home invasion happened on July 26 at a home located on Fairway Oaks Drive. Officers were called to the scene on a report of a robbery in progress and arrived at the home to find four victims. The victims told officers that two men had allegedly entered the home brandishing guns.
"The males made the victims get on the floor and were pistol whipped on several occasions," Valle said. "The males left the home with $50 and a silver IPhone 11 Pro Max."
One of the men is described as being between 20 and 30 and about 5 feet, 8 inches and 6-feet tall, and wearing a mask and jeans. The other man is also described as being between 20 and 30, and abut 6 feet, 2 inches or 6 feet, 3 inches tall.
"Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the males to please come forward," Valle said. "Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information."
Anyone who has information on the identities of the men is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-058697.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
