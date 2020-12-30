Gwinnett police are looking for a three men who allegedly stole a safe as well as several phones, headphones and portable speakers from a cell phone repair shop in unincorporated Duluth on Tuesday.
Police have not yet identified the suspects who stole the items during a burglary at Cell Phone Repair, which is located at 2200 Duluth Highway. Master Police Officer Ashley Wilson said the suspects pried the business' front door open, and surveillance video captured them stealing the items.
"Suspect one is a tall, thin black male wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants with rips and dark colored shoes," Wilson said. "The second suspect is a heavy-set black male with a dark beard. He was wearing dark clothing and possibly carrying a tire iron. The third suspect is an average build light skin black male. He wore a dark colored hoodie, dark pants, and dark beanie."
A police report shows the safe, which had been in a back office, contained eight phone intended for resale as well as $80 in cash and 19 cell phones of customers. One of the suspects was seen on the video dragging the safe out through the front door, according to the report. Another suspect grabbed an armful of products off a table as he was leaving.
The headphones that were stolen were produced by iFrogz while the portable speakers were produced by Braven.
The police report states there is no surveillance footage from the parking lot of the store so investigators are unsure how the suspects got to or from the store.
The store owner told investigators that she recalled seeing one of the suspects visiting the store on Sunday and Monday.
Anyone who has information on the identities or whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers does offer a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters should reference case No. 20-098767.
