Gwinnett County police are looking for information about who fired a pellet gun on a road in Buford earlier this month, causing property damage and striking one man in the neck.
Police were called to the intersection of Kilgore and Cross Roads on Jan. 2 on a report about a person being shot. They arrived to find Buford resident Sean Blair, 30, bleeding from the right side of his neck.
"Blair said an airsoft pellet hit him in the neck," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "Blair was driving with his windows down when the pellet traveled through his passenger window and hit him."
Valle said there were also several other reports to police on Jan. 2 of someone using what was believed to be a pellet gun to cause property damage to people driving on Kilgore Road. The damage to the other vehicles was consistent with the pellet rounds that hit Blair.
Anyone who has information about the shootings are asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Tipsters are asked to reference case Nos. 22-000448, 22-000449, 22-000454, 22-000459, 22-000695 and 22-000789.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.