Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with a theft from one business and an attempted break-in at another business.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said surveillance footage showed the man allegedly breaking into Bee Time Computers in Lawrenceville after hours on June 30 and stealing electronic devices. The same suspect then tried unsuccessfully to break into Mariscos La Riviera in Norcross on July 5.
"The suspect in both videos appears to be a black male with a large build, wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pants," Winderweedle said.
Anyone who has information about the suspect's identity or location is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 220054617
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
