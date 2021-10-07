Gwinnett County police are looking for a suspect in a series of armed robberies that took place between June and September.
There are three robbery cases linked to the suspect. The earliest robbery was on June 14 and the most recent was on Sept. 25, police said. The locations of the robberies were not released by police.
"All victims say the white male entered the store, lifted his shirt and displayed a black handgun in his waistband while demanding money," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "The male left with over 750 dollars total for all three locations."
The victims told police the man suspected of committing the robberies was White, bald, had a slim build, weighed between 160 and 200 pounds and was between 5-feet, 9-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall.
Anyone who has information about the robberies or the suspect's identity or location is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case Nos. 21-046359, 21-050044 and 21-077621.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.