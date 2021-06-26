Gwinnett County police are looking for a man accused of stealing three phones from a Metro by T-Mobile retail store near Norcross earlier this month.
The robbery happened June 2 at the T-Mobile store located at 5860 Jimmy Carter Blvd in unincorporated Norcross. Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said the suspect walked into the store and allegedly made it seem as if he was looking to buy a new phone.
"The employee showed him different phones and accessories," Valle said. "When the employee turned away to retrieve additional items, the male ran out the store with (three) iPhones, got in a black Lincoln SUV and left the store without purchasing the items."
Police are asking the public to provide information if they know the suspect's identity or location. The police described the suspect as being a Black male whose age is between 20 and 30, with brown eyes and black hair, a height between 5-foot, 8-inches and 6-feet and who weighs between 160 and 180 pounds.
Anyone who has information about the suspects identity or location is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-042847.
