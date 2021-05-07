Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a shooting at a Norcross-area apartment complex.
The incident — which police are calling an aggravated assault —happened at about 9:05 p.m. on May 1 at the Vida Apartments by Arium complex, which is located at 1355 Graves Road in unincorporated Norcross. Officers responding to a call about gunfire found a man who had been shot in his lower back. Police did not specify the victim's condition after the shooting.
"At this time, investigators are trying to determine the suspects identify," Gwinnett Police Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle said. "Detectives are asking any witnesses to come forward and provide any information they have on the shooting or the suspects’ identity."
The only description of the suspected police have released at this time is that witnesses claimed a Hispanic male shot the victim from behind before fleeing the area.
Valle said detectives believe the suspect often visits Norcross and Tucker, and the Graves Road and Pine Drive areas in particular.
Anyone who has information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-033657.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.