Gwinnett County police are looking for information about a man who is accused of robbing two banks in the county this month.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said the suspect, described only as "an older white male," allegedly walked into a BB&T bank on Nov. 3 and handed the teller a note demanding money and then pointed a firearm at the teller.
The same man allegedly went into a different BB&T bank on Wednesday and passed a note to the teller demanding money. Winderweedle said a firearm was not visible during that robbery.
Police have not released information about the location of the banks.
Anyone who has information about the robberies is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters should reference case No. 21-089482.
