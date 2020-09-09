Gwinnett police have released information about a suspect in a homicide near Lilburn.
Police previously said the shooting happened at 4350 Stone Mountain Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 78, in Lilburn and detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene earlier today.
In an update Wednesday afternoon, police said the suspect has been described as an Black male who was has dreadlocks and is about 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was reportedly wearing plaid shorts and was either not wearing a shirt or was wearing a green shirt.
Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 9-1-1.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.