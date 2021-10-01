Offers go here

featured

Gwinnett police looking for suspect in gas station robbery near Lawrenceville

Gas station robber

This screen shot from surveillance footage shows a robbery suspect walking in a Chevron on Buford Drive in unincorporated Lawrenceville right before he allegedly robbed it on Sept. 24.

 Special Photo

Gwinnett police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a Chevron gas station in unincorporated Lawrenceville last month.

Police said the gas station, which is located at 1490 Buford Drive, was robbed shortly before 8 p.m. on Sept. 24. A man walked into the gas station and, while holding a handgun, demanded the store clerk give him money.

"The male ran out of the store with over $600 after getting the money from the clerk," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said.

The suspect is described as a white male who is between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a slim build and blonde hair. He was reportedly wearing a dark gray hoodie when he arrived at the store.

Surveillance footage from the gas station shows he pulled up the hoodie and put on a blue mask as he walked in the front door. A timestamp on the video shows he entered the store at 7:57 p.m.

Valle said police were called to the gas station shortly before 9 p.m.

Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-077342.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

