Gwinnett police looking for suspect in gas station robbery near Lawrenceville

Gwinnett police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who robbed a Chevron gas station in unincorporated Lawrenceville last month.
Police said the gas station, which is located at 1490 Buford Drive, was robbed shortly before 8 p.m. on Sept. 24. A man walked into the gas station and, while holding a handgun, demanded the store clerk give him money.
"The male ran out of the store with over $600 after getting the money from the clerk," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said.
The suspect is described as a white male who is between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall with a slim build and blonde hair. He was reportedly wearing a dark gray hoodie when he arrived at the store.
Surveillance footage from the gas station shows he pulled up the hoodie and put on a blue mask as he walked in the front door. A timestamp on the video shows he entered the store at 7:57 p.m.
Valle said police were called to the gas station shortly before 9 p.m.
Anyone who has information about the robbery is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-077342.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.