Gwinnett County police are looking for a man accused of committing forgery in an identity theft case from December.
Police said Michael Carswell, 52, has been charged with two counts of third degree forgery, and that they are seeking information on his whereabouts. Carswell is accused of visiting an unspecified bank on Five Forks Trickum Road in December and using identity theft to unlawfully withdraw money from another person's account.
Anyone who has information on Carswell's location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-557-8477 and reference case No. 20-025024. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
