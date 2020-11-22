Gwinnett County police are looking for a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred at an apartment complex just east of Interstate 85, near Norcross, on Sunday morning.
Police Officer Sr. Hidehi Valle said officers were called to an unspecified apartment complex on Seasons Parkway just before 5:30 a.m. on a report of a person having been shot. They found a Black male suffering from at least one gunshot wound in a vehicle in front of the complex's 1000 building. The man was taken to a local hospital, but he died there from his wounds.
"At this time, investigators are exploring all motives," Valle said. "Though there is no suspect description, neighbors are encouraged to call if they have cameras or ring doorbells located at their home. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Crime Stoppers with any useful information. The victim’s vehicle was impounded to Police Headquarters for crime scene processing."
The victim's name is not being released until his next of kin can be notified.
Anyone who information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-0088554.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.