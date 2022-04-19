A Lilburn man is facing murder and aggravated assault charges after a welfare check at an extended stay motel in the Lilburn area led to Gwinnett County police officers finding another man dead from a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.
Officers went to the Intown Suites located at 4142 Stone Mountain Highway at about 1:45 a.m. to check on Denzel Romanie, 30. He was already dead when police arrived at his room and a medical examiner who was called in to handle his body found the gunshot wound.
Police have charged Lilburn resident Tariq Strickland, 23, with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
“At this time Strickland’s whereabouts are unknown and the motive for the homicide has not been determined,” Gwinnett Police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 220032374.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
