Gwinnett county police are looking for a man accused of robbing a CVS Pharmacy in Lilburn earlier this month.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle the man robbed the pharmacy, which is located at 4860 Stone Mountain Highway, on Nov. 1. He allegedly approached the cashier and demanded money and then left after getting the money, the police spokesman said.
"The suspect was captured on video entering and leaving the business," Winderweedle said. "The suspect was wearing a black North Face jacket, blue jeans, and black Vans shoes. Gwinnett Police Robbery Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect that committed this robbery."
Anyone who has information about the suspect's identity is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-089008.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
Veterans Day is on Thursday, Nov. 11 , 2021. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.