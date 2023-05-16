Most suspects in crimes probably don’t return to the crime scene while police are on their way, but the suspect in an armed robbery at a church in the Lawrenceville area was determined to get his phone back.
Gwinnett County police said are looking for a man who allegedly to break into a car at a church in the Lawrenceville area and left his phone in the vehicle when the car’s owner scared him off. He allegedly came back a short time later and pointed a gun at the vehicle’s owner and, despite her telling him police were on their way, demanded she give him his phone back.
The incident happened on May 9 at McKendree United Methodist Church, which is located at 1570 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road. The car’s owner was in the church but saw the suspect trying to enter her car so she went outside and confronted him.
A police report states the suspect claimed it was his girlfriend’s car, but the vehicle’s owner then told him it was her car.
“The victim confronted the suspect, and the suspect fled the scene, leaving his cell phone inside the victim’s car,” Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. “Shortly after leaving, the suspect returned and demanded his cell phone back. The victim stated she was waiting for the police when the suspect pulled a gun and pointed it at her.”
When the victim did not immediately agree to give the phone to the suspect, he allegedly broke out the window of the car and grabbed the phone.
The suspect is described as a Black man who was about 19 or 20 years old and was about 6-feet tall and weighed about 180 pounds. Police said he was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans when the incident occurred.
The vehicle he fled the scene in did give a possible clue to finding a potential acquaintance of the suspect, however. As the suspect was fleeing the scene, he got into a Jeep Liberty which was being driven by another man. The Jeep had decals on the back windshield which said, “Cars $500 Down www.GreatCityCars.com (614) 522-6500.”
Anyone who has information about the identity of the suspect, or his whereabouts, is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 23-0035592.
