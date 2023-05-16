Most suspects in crimes probably don’t return to the crime scene while police are on their way, but the suspect in an armed robbery at a church in the Lawrenceville area was determined to get his phone back.

Gwinnett County police said are looking for a man who allegedly to break into a car at a church in the Lawrenceville area and left his phone in the vehicle when the car’s owner scared him off. He allegedly came back a short time later and pointed a gun at the vehicle’s owner and, despite her telling him police were on their way, demanded she give him his phone back.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

