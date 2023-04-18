Gwinnett County police are looking for three classic trucks as well as who stole them.
The trucks were reported stolen on March 21 from a home on Hog Mountain Road. The owner told police his home had been burglarized and a 2022 Delta Tilt trailer, as well as the three trucks, were stolen. The trailer was later found in Jackson County, but the trucks remain missing.
"The owner reported that the value of the three classic cars was over $150,000," Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said.
The missing trucks include a red 1986 K10 Chevy Silverado 4x4 with a short bed, fleetside and an 8-cylinder engine; a black 1987 R10 Chevy Silverado 2x4 with short bed, fleetside and an 8-cylinder engine; and a black 1990 C-1500 Chevy SS 2x4 with has a 454 Liter Engine and was either the 49th or 50th SS made.
Police released photos, but Valle said, "the pictures are not the actual vehicles but a representation of them."
Anyone who has information about the missing trucks is urged to report it to investigators at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 23-0021961.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.