Gwinnett County Police released the photos of trucks that are similar to three trucks that were stolen from a home on Hog Mountain Road last month.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police

Gwinnett County police are looking for three classic trucks as well as who stole them.

The trucks were reported stolen on March 21 from a home on Hog Mountain Road. The owner told police his home had been burglarized and a 2022 Delta Tilt trailer, as well as the three trucks, were stolen. The trailer was later found in Jackson County, but the trucks remain missing.

