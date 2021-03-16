Gwinnett County police are looking for a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Harbor Freight stores in the metro Atlanta area since the beginning of 2020.
Investigators are asking for the public help to find Jared Pierce, who is allegedly a serial shoplifter who has been hitting the stores over the last 14 months. He is accused of hitting the same stores on multiple occasions.
"Pierce targets welders, plasma cutters and generators during his thefts," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "Pierce struck another store (Sunday) in Lawrenceville. During that incident, he loaded up a dolly full of welders and walked right past an employee who tried to stop him as he fled. Pierce has active warrants, and the police department believes he is avoiding arrest."
Investigators are working under the theory that Pierce will continue to hit Harbor Freight stores in the metro area until he is caught.
He is described as being 6-foot-2 and weighing about 245 pounds with long dread locks that are often pulled back. He is also described by police as walking with a "distinct limp" and Flynn said he has been known to use multiple vehicles during the shoplifting incidents.
Anyone who has information on Pierce's location is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-019829.
