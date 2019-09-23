Gwinnett County police have identified a Buford man in his early 20s who is accused of scamming two victims in 2018 of approximately a combined $17,000 with his roofing company, Renaissance Construction.
Eric Lopez operates the business and police said he's scammed at least two residents of Gwinnett County and he may have more victims in the county and possibly the surrounding area.
Lopez is accused of scamming a Snellville resident out of approximately $7,000. Police said Lopez examined the victim's home and asked for a down payment. After Lopez was paid, he didn't return to the home and made excuses regarding why he couldn't come to the victim's house to start working.
The victim told police they contacted Renaissance Construction after seeing the company's sign in neighbors' yards. The victim later found out that Lopez never actually worked on the neighbors' houses. He asked to put his sign in their yards after Lopez tried to convince insurance companies to pay for the roof work, according to a police report.
In a separate case, police said Lopez came to a Lilburn residence to inspect a roof with someone who he claimed was his twin brother. The victim wrote Lopez a check that was supposed to be used to purchase materials to repair the roof. The victim signed a check for $10,000.
Lopez did not show up to the residence on the day he claimed he would, and did not answer phone calls after roughly one week.
Victims described Lopez as a muscular Hispanic man in his early 20s. The brother appeared to be the same age with a slighter build, police said. The worker was described as a thinly built Hispanic man.
Police investigators said Lopez has contacted victims via referrals and by soliciting work door-to-door.
Police have issued felony warrants for theft by conversion. Police said his whereabouts are unknown, but it is believed he may still be operating in the metro-Atlanta area with similar scams.
To report information to detectives, call 770-513-5300. Tips can be left for Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case numbers 18-112426 and 18-064758 when reporting information