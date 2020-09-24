Gwinnett County police after looking for a man who stole a gun from the scene of a shooting in unincorporated Duluth earlier this month.
Police said the shooting occurred Sept. 16 at Sports Time Bar and Grill, located at 3675 Satellite Boulevard, and that other patrons at the restaurant subdued the suspect in the shooting and placed his silver revolver on the bar top.
Amid the fracas, however, another male allegedly grabbed the gun while it was unattended and stuffed it in his pocket before walking out of the bar. He then got into a small grey SUV.
Police have released surveillance images of the man accused of stealing the gun.
"The lead detective assigned to the case is asking the public to view the photos and to call in tips about the suspect’s identity," police said in a statement. "The gun is considered evidence and was used during an aggravated assault. Detectives want to recover the gun and secure it as evidence."
Anyone who has information about the identity of the man accused of stealing the gun, and where he is located, is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that results in an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-069326.
