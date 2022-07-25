Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who allegedly entered two stores in the Buford area, rubbed his body against victims and exposed his private parts earlier this year.
Police said they are trying to identify the man, who is being investigated for similar incidents in Dawson County and other, unidentified jurisdictions. The incidents in Buford occurred on March 17 at Clothes Mentor, which is located at 3310 Buford Drive, and on July 6 at the Vans store in the Mall of Georgia, located at 3333 Buford Drive.
The suspect is described as being a white male with "small, decayed teeth" who is between 5-feet, 8-inches tall and 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 175 to 200 pounds. Surveillance camera stills showing the man have been released.
In the incident at Clothes Mentor, the man allegedly entered the store and rubbed his body against an employee who had been assisting him and also exposed his private parts to the employee. Police Officer Sr. Hideshi Valle said police are unsure whether the man fled on foot or in a vehicle after he left the store.
In the incident at the Vans store, the man allegedly again rubbed his body against a store employee and exposed his private parts to them. Valle said the man fled the store when the employee alerted their co-workers.
Anyone who has information about the man's identify or whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward to tipsters whose information leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case Nos. 22-0025050 and 22-0055106.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.