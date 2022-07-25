Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who allegedly entered two stores in the Buford area, rubbed his body against victims and exposed his private parts earlier this year.

Police said they are trying to identify the man, who is being investigated for similar incidents in Dawson County and other, unidentified jurisdictions. The incidents in Buford occurred on March 17 at Clothes Mentor, which is located at 3310 Buford Drive, and on July 6 at the Vans store in the Mall of Georgia, located at 3333 Buford Drive.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.