Gwinnett police are seeking the public's help to find a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman and her young child, both of whom ultimately escaped, at a gas station last month.
The woman told police that she had stopped at the Exxon Gas Station at 1350 Boggs Road in unicorporated Duluth after buying some fast food on Aug. 18. Surveillance video footage showed the woman eating at the trunk of her car. Police said the one-year-old child was asleep in the car.
"While the victim was eating, a male can be seen walking up the roadway to the gas station on foot," police said in a statement. "When he sees the victim, he changes direction and walks over to her. The victim was visibly startled by the male when he walked up behind her.
"The male reached for what the victim believed was a gun and punched her in the face multiple times. The male told the victim to get in the backseat of the car with her baby while he got in the driver’s seat. The vehicle can be seen on surveillance leaving the scene with two of the car doors wide open."
The man allegedly demanded money from the woman and threatened to choke and kill her as he drove her car away from the gas station. The incident then took a turn that might seem like something in an action movie.
The woman grabbed the infant car seat, with her child inside it, and jumped out of the moving vehicle, according to police.
"As she jumped from the vehicle, the suspect kept driving," police said. "The victim was treated for injuries sustained in the fall when police arrived. Her child was not hurt but the safety seat was damaged."
The car was found the next day in Duluth, but it was abandoned. Police said it appeared the victim was randomly targeted because she had never met the suspect before that incident.
The suspect is estimated to be between 35 and 40, and is about 6-feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds with a thin build, according to police. Officials said he is an African-American male who appeared to have long hair and was wearing blue shots and black shirt at the time of the incident.
Anyone who has information about the suspect's identity is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers does offer a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-061554.
