Gwinnett police are on the lookout for a man who is accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a car parked at The Forum shopping center in Peachtree Corners earlier this month.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said Geovorris Rowland allegedly stole more that $60,000 from the car on Feb. 4. Rowland is accused of following the car's owner, identified only as a business owner, from a bank in Doraville — where they had taken out a large withdrawal — to The Forum, which is located at 3930 Jones Bridge Road. After the victim pulled into a parking space and parked the vehicle, they put the money under their seat and left the car.
A white Ford F-150 truck was then seen pulling up next to the victim's car, and a male exited the truck.
"A witness in the area saw the male looking into the victim’s car and decided to film what was happening because it looked suspicious," Flynn said. "After the witness started filming, the male smashed the glass of the victim’s car window. The male suspect reached in the car and quickly stole the money and fled in the F-150.
"Detectives were able to use the video of the incident to identify the F-150 and Rowland as one of the people involved in this theft."
Rowland is wanted on an Entering Auto with Intent to Commit a Theft warrant. His whereabouts are unknown at this time and police are trying to identify a second person who was seen in the truck in the surveillance video.
Anyone who has information on Rowland's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offers by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
