Gwinnett County police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a car from an auto repair shop on Buford Highway earlier this month.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said video surveillance shows the unidentified man walking around the parking lot at RPM Auto Care on Feb. 11 before he allegedly got into the car and drove it away. The shop is located at 6704 Buford Highway in the Peachtree Corners and Norcross area.
“The employees of the store were not able to stop the male before he fled the area,” Flynn said. “The male was wearing blue or black jacket with a distinctive gray stripe down the side. Investigators are releasing a photo of the male in hopes that someone can identify who he is.”
The police report lists the stolen vehicle as being a gray Chevrolet Tahoe and it had a black Pearl drum set worth $3,000 inside it. The report also lists the vehicle as having a Lou Sobh Automotive Great Atlanta tag on its front bumper and damage above its passenger side headlight.
Anyone who has information about the theft or the man’s identity is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers does offer a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters should reference case No. 21-011146.
