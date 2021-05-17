Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who has allegedly exposed himself and performed unspecified "lewd acts" at a county-run park in the Snellville area.
Officers have been dispatched to Lenora Park, which is located at 4515 Lenora Church Road, on multiple occasions on calls about a "suspicious person" in the park, Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. The police spokesperson said the man is described as a Black man with a slim build, ranging between 5-feet-5-inches and 5-feet-7-inches in height and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds. He is also described as having unspecified tattoos and often wearing gym-type clothes to the park.
"Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to please come forward," Valle said. "Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information."
Anyone who information about the man's identity is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-036985.
