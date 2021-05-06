Gwinnett County police are seeking information from the public about the identity of a woman whose skull was found in the Hamilton Mill area last month, as well as what happened to her.
The skull was found near the 2700 block of Hamilton Mill Road on April 11, 2021. Officers had been called to the area on a call for service and they found the skull behind some woods.
"A forensic examination determined it to possibly be a Caucasian or mixed race female between the ages of 20-35 years old," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit is requesting information and are asking anyone who may be able to identify the female to call the police immediately."
Police released a forensic artist's rendering of what the woman may have looked like on Thursday to see if anyone recognizes her.
Anyone who has information about the skull is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-0027870.
