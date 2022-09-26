Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex in unincorporated Norcross on Sunday night.
Police were called to the Parc at 1695 apartment complex, which is located at 1695 Graves Road, at 10:50 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a person being shot.
Norcross resident Rudy Ervin Garcia, 34, and Christian Villarreal Rocha, 31, were found at the scene. Both men were suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived.
"Both victims were pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical services," Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said. "This is an active investigation. No arrest has been made at this time."
Anyone who information about the shootings and deaths of Garcia and Rocha is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-0077821.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.