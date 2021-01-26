Gwinnett County police are looking for an Atlanta man who called in a fake bomb threat, claiming someone was trying to blow up a Smoothie King in Duluth, on the day of President Joe Biden's inauguration.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said Joshua Stone, 43, allegedly called 911 on Jan. 20 and claimed to be in New York and watching a man with a bomb on video surveillance. Stone is accused of telling dispatchers that the man on the video was threatening to blow up the Smoothie King, which is located at 6575 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth and owned by Stone's ex-wife.
"Multiple emergency units were dispatched to the location, including uniform officers, EMS, SWAT, the Hazardous Device Unit, K9 and a police helicopter," Flynn said. "The store was closed for over two hours before investigators learned that Stone’s ex-wife was the owner of the business. She was able to tell detectives that Stone had been harassing her and had previously been arrested for violation of a protection order against her."
Stone faces a charge of transmitting a false public alarm and a warrant has been taken out for his arrest. Police believe he may still be in the Atlanta area and are asking the public to step forward with tips about his whereabouts.
There had been concerns about violence across the country on the day of Biden's inauguration in light of an incident where supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as members of Congress were gathered to confirm Biden's victory in the Electoral College.
Flynn said Stone was identified as the 911 caller from the 911 recording and discovered the phone call was in fact made from the Atlanta area.
Anyone who has information on Stone's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash rewards offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters should reference Case No. 21-004930.
