The Gwinnett County Police Department located a Snellville women who had been in the care of a wanted caretaker, Kishia Mitchell, Tuesday afternoon. But they continue to seek the public’s help in locating a second missing woman.
Police said Mitchell, 50, of College Park, was previously charged with two counts of exploitation of a disabled or elder person and two counts of unlicensed personal care home. She currently has an active warrant for probation violation.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said Tuesday the department received numerous tips, and detectives were able to locate 68-year-old Linda Williams, of Snellville, who was with Adult Protective Services in Gwinnett County.
“Williams was dropped off at a location in October by either Kishia Mitchell or someone associated with her,” Flynn said. “She was not harmed, and her physical and medical needs have been met.”
Police said Monday Williams’ daughter told police she hadn’t spoken to her mother since around Christmas and had not physically seen her since October 2019. However, she advised police that her mother tended to wonder off at times.
According to police, Mitchell told Williams' daughter in a voicemail that she could no longer take care of her mother and had released her to Adult Protective Services. But police said they found no record of Williams in the APS database at the time.
Police are still searching for both Mitchell and Linda Kimble, who is 59 and from Monroe County.
Kimble’s daughter said the last time she saw her mother was at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville. The daughter told police she was told her mother had been assigned to Mitchell at Auxilium Care. Police later found the facility was permanently closed.
After making several attempts to visit her mother and receiving excuses for why she couldn’t, Kimble’s daughter reached out to Mitchell to pay her for her services. The police report said Mitchell had Kimble’s daughter mail a check to an address in Stone Mountain, which turned out to be vacant.
According to the police report, Mitchell told the daughter Kimble had moved, but would not giver her an address. That’s when her daughter drove to the Gwinnett County jail to file a missing person report.
Kimble is listed as missing on Georgia Crime Information Center. Police said it is imperative that she is located to make sure her physical and medical needs are being met.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in these cases. The case number for Kimble is 19-091913.
