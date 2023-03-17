Gwinnett Police Patrol Car at training center driving range.jpg

The Gwinnett County Police Department has created a new gun crimes uni to tackle crimes where a firearm was involved.

 File Photo

Gwinnett County Police Department officials say violent crime was down in 2022, but they are taking steps to further reduce it by taking a new approach to tackle crimes that involve guns.

The department has created a new Gun Crimes Unit that will use technology and data, as well as intelligence gathered by investigators, to connect the guns used during crimes to criminals. The new unit, which currently has two investigators, was launched on Feb. 1.

