Gwinnett County drivers will want to slow down in front of certain schools around the county because now they'll be on school zone speed cameras.
County police announced four school zone cameras went into operation around Duncan Creek Elementary School in Hoschton on Monday. The cameras are part of the department's School Zone Safety Program, which is designed to help police track drivers who exceed speed limits in school zones in unincorporated Gwinnett.
Additional cameras are set to be installed at Anderson-Livsey Elementary School in Snellville, Graves Elementary School in Norcross and Lanier High School near Sugar Hill by early 2022.
"Signs have been installed notifying drivers that the camera is operational," Sgt. J.R. Richter said. "The first 30 days warnings will be issued. Beginning Dec. 8, 2021, the camera will begin issuing violations."
Police are pointing to pedestrian death statistics as reasons why the cameras are needed. Richter said Gwinnett has seen eight pedestrian deaths so far in 2021, and that data from the Governor's Highway Safety Association show that five states in the U.S. — including Georgia — collectively have nearly half of all pedestrian deaths in the nation.
Richter said the county's police department hopes to help curtail the numbers with the School Zone Safety Program.
"Earlier this year, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners voted to approve the installation of school zone speed detection cameras," Richter said. "The cameras help reduce speeds around schools and increase safety for students, staff and motorists."
The cameras will begin flagging speeding violations one hour before school begins for the day, and continue issuing citations throughout the day until one hour after school ends.
Once the camera flags a vehicle for speeding, an officer will be tasked with confirming the violation. If the officer confirms a violation occurred, a ticket will then be sent to the violator through the mail. The fine for the first violation will be $75, but subsequent violations will carry a fine of $125.
Drivers who do not resolve the citation will have their vehicle registration suspended and the ability to transfer the vehicle's title will be blocked.
As is the case with Duncan Creek Elementary, the cameras at Anderson-Livsey Elementary School, Graves Elementary School and Lanier High School will issue warnings for the first 30 days after they begin operations.
Gwinnett police said the four schools may not be the ultimate extent of the program, however.
"Additional schools may be added and announced later," Richter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.