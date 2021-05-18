The Gwinnett County Police Department is mourning one of its own.
The department announced Tuesday that one of its police canine officers, K9 Zane, died from cancer on Friday. Zane had been with the department from May 2014 until this month.
"K9 Zane was a huge asset to the county, and he loved to work," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "K9 Zane had a successful career. K9 Zane was originally assigned to work with K9 Officer P. Tremblay, but was transferred to Cpl. A. Carlyle in 2019, when Officer Tremblay was activated by the US Military. "
During the course of his career with the Gwinnett County Police Department, Zane was deployed 443 times, had 42 patrol apprehensions and 49 narcotic apprehensions as well as 52 evidence recoveries.
"K9 Zane will be missed by everyone who was privileged enough to work with him during his career," Valle said.
