Gwinnett Police Cpl. Aaron Carlyle knew his K9 partner, Kai, faced an uncertain future after he was released from a veterinary hospital last month following recovery from being shot in the line of duty. But Carlyle was optimistic that a recovery and a return to duty could still be possible.
Ultimately, however, Kai's days as a crime fighter have come to an end.
"After being shot in the line of duty several weeks ago, Kai’s vet team decided he would need his leg amputated," police said in an announcement on Twitter. "(On June 30), Kai underwent surgery that we are happy to report was a success. He is currently at home being taken care of by his handler, Cpl. Carlyle."
Kai, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was shot during an altercation with a suspect in the Lawrenceville area on May 23. He had been with the police department for less than a year when he was shot and is a dual-purpose K9, trained to do narcotics and patrol work.
Update on K9 Kai: After being shot in the line of duty several weeks ago, Kai’s vet team decided he would need his leg amputated. This week Kai underwent surgery that we are happy to report was a success. He is currently at home being taken care of by his handler, Cpl. Carlyle. pic.twitter.com/qlu0xIGZaj— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 2, 2022
Police had been responding to a report that a man was threatening a woman with a handgun on Pine Lane. Kai was with police officers who confronted the suspect, who fired shots at police and struck the K9.
Kai was immediately taken to a veterinary hospital in the Buford area and was released on June 14 so he could recover at home.
On June 30, Carlyle announced on Facebook that Kai had experienced a setback in his recovery. That setback prompted the decision to have Kai's front left leg amputated.
Kai went home on July 1, following the surgery, according to Carlyle.
"He will be relaxing the next couple weeks, but man look at him go … amazing," said Carlyle as he posted a video of Kai walking on three legs, eagerly leading his handler to a police patrol vehicle from the hospital.
But, Kai hasn't let the amputation slow him down in the days since he left the hospital either.
Carlyle accompanied Kai as he "threw" out the first pitch at the Gwinnett Stripers game on Friday night. Kai walked over to the catcher from the pitcher's mound, carrying the baseball in his mouth, and dropped the ball in front of the catcher at home plate.
"I was honored for his recognition and even more honored to have my brothers in green there to support Kai and myself," Carlyle said in a Facebook post. "Very humbling. Just look at this dog go."
Oakwood resident Levi Kennedy Bryan, 17, was arrested in early June in connection with Kai's shooting. Bryan faces: two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement; two counts of aggravated assault; two counts of possession of firearm during commission of, or attempt to commit certain crimes unlawful entry into building or vehicle felony; harming a law enforcement animal; burglary 1st degree; possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age.
Bryan was still being held in the Gwinnett county Jail as of Friday.
