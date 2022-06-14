Gwinnett Police K-9 Kai got a heroes greeting on Tuesday as he trotted out of vet clinic where he had spent much of the last month since he was shot in the line of duty in late May.
Kai still had some bandages on him, and he still has some recovering to do at home, but his handler said the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois is probably ready to home and get some treats as he transitions into the next phase of his recovery.
“He’s my third K9 and he was going to be a super star, and still will,” Cpl. Aaron Carlyle said. “We’re taking each day one day at a time and we’re only thinking good thoughts ... We’ll do some physical therapy and see where we can get him in three or four months.
“Hopefully that is the scenario that comes forth and he can go out and do what he loves to do.”
Kai, who is a dual purpose narcotics and patrol K-9, was part of the police response to an aggravated domestic incident call at 10:20 p.m. on May 23 about a man who had threatened a woman with a handgun in the Pine Lane area in unincorporated Lawrenceville. The suspect allegedly shot Kai twice while the K-9 was apprehending him.
One bullet hit Kai in his rear and deflected off one of his hip bones and exited his body, Carlyle said. The other was in the front of Kai’s body, going around his pectoral area before exiting his body. The handler said he believed one of the bullets may have grazed one of Kai’s lungs.
Carlyle teared up when he reflected on what Kai did by taking bullets meant for police officers.
“He’s a hero to me and the other officers that were on that track that night because he took rounds that were meant for us and he never faltered from his job,” the handler said. “We went home that night to our families, and for him to be able to walk out today is amazing. So amazing.”
The shooting happened less than two years after another Gwinnett police K-9, Blue, was killed in the line of duty in September 2020. What the department’s K9 handlers have learned since Blue’s death was put into action with Kai.
“Our training kicked in,” Carlyle said. “We’ve had a lot of training since the Blue incident, especially on first aid for the K9s and what we need to do. We’ve actually trained that scenario several times and I think this shows that the training worked.
“We were able to get Kai to where he needed to (go) as quickly as possible and we were able to offer what little first aid we could to him prior to him getting here, and I think that’s probably the difference in why he was able to walk out of here today.”
The suspect in the May 23 incident was shot by a police officer during the exchange of gunfire that resulted in Kai’s injuries.
Carlyle said he and other officers tried to treat Kai’s wounds as best they could at the scene.
Kai was taken to North Georgia Veterinary Specialists in Buford because it is one of the few 24-hour emergency vet clinics available to police in the area.
Carlyle said he tried to give doctors whatever information they needed as they treated his wounds. Kai did not end up needing surgery, according to his handler, but he did receive wound treatments, X-rays, oxygen, a blood transfusion and plasma treatments.
“Here at North Georgia, they’ve taken very good care of him,” Carlyle said. “The staff here, all I ever hear is they don’t want him to leave. They’ve fallen in love with him. He’s a very friendly dog, but when it’s time to work, he knows what time it is.
“But’s he’s just very charismatic and takes it as it goes.”
As for now, however, Carlyle said he wasn’t sure if Kai knows he won’t be able to go back to work right away. He has physical therapy to go through to get his strength back to where it was, but his handler hopes to be able to bring Kai back to work in a few months.
“That’s our goal,” Carlyle said. “He’ll have a long road to hoe, but we’ll make it happen best we can. If not, he’ll be the most spoiled pet ever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.