Gwinnett County police are crediting one of their K-9s with helping officers find a suspect in a home invasion and shooting that left at left three people injured in a Norcross-area neighborhood over the weekend.
The shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at Canopy Glen Apartments, which is located at 1635 Pirkle Road in unincorporated Norcross. Officers were called to the apartment complex at 3:50 p.m. on an active threat report. Stone Mountain resident Bentz Sydney Saint-Victor, 20, was identified as the suspect in the shooting and K-9 Nitro was brought in to help officers track him down.
"As the officers tended to the victims' injuries, additional officers looked for Saint-Victor," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "A Gwinnett County Police K-9 unit observed a male matching Saint-Victor’s description running on Pirkle Road. GCPD K-9 (K-9 Nitro) led his handler and a uniform patrol officer to where Saint-Victor was hiding. Saint-Victor was located on Stonewood Court, inside a storage box behind a residential backyard.
"Units were able to arrest Saint-Victor without injury to him or the officers."
The charges Saint-Victor faces include one count of Home Invasion, four counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony.
Valle said officers found Norcross resident Erick Perez-Velasquez, 24, with gunshot wounds in his shoulder and leg. He had been shot while he was driving through the complex.
Meanwhile, Norcross resident Julie Cabanas-Nava, 22, and her boyfriend, Rigo Carvajal, were injured in a nearby duplex home located in the 1500 block of Pirkle Road. Cabanas-Nava was shot in the shoulder while Carvajal was grazed by a bullet on his elbow.
Cabanas-Nava and Carvajal told police they heard someone kick their door twice while they were in the bedroom, before shots were fired into the bedroom. The couple's one-year-old son was also in the home at the time, but he was not injured in the incident.
Perez-Velasquez and Cabanas-Nava were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their wounds.
Police said they have not determined the motive for the incident. Valle said Saint-Victor and the victims did not know each other.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters should reference case No. 22-0030325.
