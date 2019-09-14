Gwinnett police are encouraging residents to download and use a neighborhood watch app provided by home security company, Ring, to stay in touch with law enforcement about criminal activity in their area.
The police department announced this week that it has joined the Neighbors by Ring program. The goal is to get residents and police working together through Ring's Neighbors app to fight crime in the county.
"This app allows police to inform the community of crime and safety events so you can always stay informed," police said in an announcement. "The Neighbors app also allows users to see something and share something directly with us."
The app is open to any Gwinnett resident to download and use, regardless of whether they have Ring video camera doorbells or other products made by the company or not.
Police said residents who have any type of video camera system set up at their homes can upload the images to the app.
Residents can download the Neighbors app in their mobile device's app store, by visiting download.ring.com/gwinnettcounty or by texting "gwinnett" to 555888.
But while police do want residents to use the app to report criminal activity to law enforcement, that doesn't mean they don't want residents to pick up a phone and call police if they have been the victim of a crime.
They are encouraging phone calls about crimes as well.
"Remember if you see something and share something in the app, also report it to Gwinnett Police at 770-513-5700," police said. "Sharing within the app is not the same as filing a police report and submissions are not monitored in real time. As always, call 911 in emergencies."