Gwinnett County police said they found a deceased "older" couple inside the home on the 2100 block of Graystone Parkway in Grayson Wednesday morning.
Public Information Officer Michele Pihera said a call was made to the 911 Center just after 9 a.m. from a complainant stating he had unlocked the front door of his house for officers to come find him.
Police responded to the home to perform a welfare check shortly thereafter and found the bodies of an elderly man and woman in an upstairs bedroom.
Pihera said both victims appeared to have at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide.
There had not been any prior 911 calls to the residence this year, Pihera said. The names of the victims are not being released until the next of kin is notified.
