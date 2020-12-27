Gwinnett police are looking into the murder of a man who was shot at an extended stay hotel in Peachtree Corners Sunday morning.
Cpl. Michele Pihera said officers were called to the HomeTowne Suites, located at 7049 Jimmy Carter Boulevard, just before 8 a.m., on a call about a person being shot there. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was found in a room in the hotel's 300 Building.
"Investigators believe that there were two men originally staying in the room. At some point, those men called a woman," Pihera said. "She arrived at an unknown time. Earlier this morning, that woman called another man to the room. That man arrived with another woman.
"An argument broke out, and one of the two original residents in the room shot the man. The suspects fled the room."
Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the fatal shooting, but they are looking to speak with passersby or other people staying at the hotel to see if they have additional information about the crime.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters should reference case No. 20-098332.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.