Gwinnett County police are trying to figure out who shot and killed two men at a home in unincorporated Lawrenceville Thursday night and why the men were killed.
Police said a call came in shortly after 8 p.m. Cpl. Michele Pihera confirmed that two Asian males were found shot to death in the lower level of the home on Racquet Club Circle.
Pihera said investigators are attempting to seek any additional information about the suspect or suspects from anyone associated with the victims or the residence.
"The person who made the 911 call has just returned to the home after stepping out temporarily," Pihera said. "The caller is a friend of at least of the victims."
At this point, the investigation is in its preliminary stages and detectives are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.
The victim's names have not been released yet because police are still trying to contact next-of-kin.
Return to gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
