Gwinnett County police are investigating why a man died in custody at a hospital after he was arrested for his involvement in a traffic accident Thursday.
Cpl. Michele Pihera said officers tried to pull the man over on Stone Mountain Highway for a traffic violation. The man fled before crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Stone Mountain Highway and West Park Place in unincorporated Stone Mountain.
"The driver (suspect who fled) became non-compliant as officers were trying to render aid," Pihera said. "He was transported to a local hospital and died shortly thereafter."
Police do not know yet why the man died, but Pihera said officers involved in the man's arrest did not use their firearms or other deadly-force weapons.
