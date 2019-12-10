The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a homicide on Taylor Road near Doe Court behind the Kroger on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in unincorporated Suwanee.
Police said the body of a young adult male was found in a residence off Taylor Road. Police said investigators learned that there was a house party at the home Monday night and are trying to track down all attendees.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 404-577-8477.
