Gwinnett County police are on the scene of a homicide that resulted in the death of at least one person on Foxberry Run in the Loganville area.
"There was one male found deceased at the scene," a police spokesman said. "Another male was transported to the local hospital."
Homicide detectives have been called to the scene to investigate the incident.
