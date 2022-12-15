police Lights (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
File photo

The Gwinnett County Police Department's homicide unit is on the scene in unincorporated Norcross where a man has been found dead.

Police officials said the incident occurred on the 5000 block of Stanfield Court in Norcross. The crime scene unit has been requested, police said, but no other details are available at this time.