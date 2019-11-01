A man was found dead in an apartment in unincorporated Norcross Friday morning and Gwinnett County police are investigating it as a homicide.
Police said the victim, a Hispanic male, was discovered in a ground floor apartment at Oakwood Vista Apartments on Coleville Circle around 7 a.m. Friday morning. He was found by a person described by police as a family friend or relative.
Police said the man was found in his bedroom and died from an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, the patio door had broken glass.
Officers went door to door asking neighbors if they had seen anything. According to police, one tipster said the victim might have been on the phone at the time of the time of the shooting, but police have not yet been able to confirm that.
The victim has not been identified as next-of-kin have not yet been notified.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, the are asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 19-100791
